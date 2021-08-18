TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

RNW traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.38. 371,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,886. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$15.50 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

