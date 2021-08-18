Travala.com Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $152.01 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00006582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00052944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00150278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.76 or 0.99876162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00878004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,898,587 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.