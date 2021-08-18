Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TIG stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

