TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THS opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

