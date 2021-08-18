Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $19.36

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $20.16. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 822 shares.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.