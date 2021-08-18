Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,032. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

