Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BOXE opened at GBX 1.43 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.46 ($0.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOXE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

