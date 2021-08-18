TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) vs. Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Head-To-Head Contrast

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TrueCar and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 2 3 0 2.60 Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $6.05, suggesting a potential upside of 56.74%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 243.92%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12% Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60%

Volatility & Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.33 $76.54 million ($0.19) -20.32 Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.08 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -9.00

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

