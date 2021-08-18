Truist Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $32.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

