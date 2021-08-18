Truist Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target decreased by Truist from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.24.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $163.47 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

