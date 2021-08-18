Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.53 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $562.94 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

