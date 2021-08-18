Truist Securiti Weighs in on DoorDash, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $185.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.34. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion and a PE ratio of -25.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $193,384,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

