Truist Securiti Weighs in on Paycor HCM Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paycor HCM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.