TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

