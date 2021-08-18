U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.