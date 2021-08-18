UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 500 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 500 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 439.06.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.