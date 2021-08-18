UBS Group Reiterates GBX 9,800 Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,652 ($86.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £14.11 billion and a PE ratio of -72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,388.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

