Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Ulta Beauty worth $55,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.94. 16,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.62. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.