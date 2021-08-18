Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Simon Pryce Sells 31,221 Shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Simon Pryce acquired 7 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,082 ($27.20) per share, with a total value of £145.74 ($190.41).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 3,370 ($44.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,591.46. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

