Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04 on September 7th

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultrapar Participações stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.