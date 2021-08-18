Under Armour (UAA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Under Armour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

8/4/2021 – Under Armour was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Under Armour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust direct-to-consumer or DTC business. This was evident in its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein DTC revenues jumped on the back of solid store and e-commerce sales. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The upbeat performance highlights the company’s improved operating model and investments that helped meet strong demand. Encouraged by the strong quarterly performance, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2021. We note that the company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price.”

7/16/2021 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 68,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

