Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.0 days.

UNIEF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UNIEF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.