Unibright (UBT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.53 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $324.95 million and $4.53 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00004842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

