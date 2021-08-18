Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 53,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,036. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

