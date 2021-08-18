UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

