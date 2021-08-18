United Parcel Service, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.