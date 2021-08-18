UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.79. The stock has a market cap of $394.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

