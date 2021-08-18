Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

