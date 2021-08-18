Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

UVSP opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.