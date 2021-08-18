UREEQA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00133108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00150247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,757.26 or 0.99922380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00886414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.26 or 0.06827698 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

