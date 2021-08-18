US Capital Advisors Comments on National Fuel Gas’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

NFG stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.