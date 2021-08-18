US Capital Advisors Comments on National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.