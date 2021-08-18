US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.33.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$60.15 on Monday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$65.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$58.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.36.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,614 shares of company stock worth $166,785.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

