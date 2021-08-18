USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Shares of USAK opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

