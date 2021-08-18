Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 3,032,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,669. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

