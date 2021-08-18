Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.