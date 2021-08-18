Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.
Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
