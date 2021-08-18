VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

