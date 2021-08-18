Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 479,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 159,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 454,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,927. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

