Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 587,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

