Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Lifted by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,828,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.72. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

