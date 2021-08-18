Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,086. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

