Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 112,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 924,208 shares.The stock last traded at $90.48 and had previously closed at $90.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $177,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.2% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.