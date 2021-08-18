Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $241.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

