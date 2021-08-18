Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. 26,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

