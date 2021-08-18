Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

BND stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

