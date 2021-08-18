Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSE:VEC opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $579.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vectrus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

