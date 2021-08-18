Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,481,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

