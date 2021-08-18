Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.13 on Wednesday, hitting $446.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $455.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

