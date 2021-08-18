Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.32. 2,997,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.79. The firm has a market cap of $393.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

