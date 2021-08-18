Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,697 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. 919,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,686. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

